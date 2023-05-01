Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.37. 312,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

