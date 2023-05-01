Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $6.85 Million Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. POSCO accounts for approximately 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $80.03.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.