Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $511,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,359. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

