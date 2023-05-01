Altrius Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BP by 26,376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 235,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.03. 1,601,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.