Altrius Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 258,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,022. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

