American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after buying an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,129,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

