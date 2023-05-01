American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $38.83.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other American National Bankshares news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

Further Reading

