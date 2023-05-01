American Vanguard (AVD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. American Vanguard has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

