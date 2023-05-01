Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR remained flat at $22.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 762,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.