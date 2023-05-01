Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR remained flat at $22.37 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

