Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 296,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R grew its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 113,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

