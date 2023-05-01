Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 667,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

