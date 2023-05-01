Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 667,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

