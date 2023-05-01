Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $49.06

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.76.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

