Analyzing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $152.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 651.88%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -28.27% -35.85% -19.81% INVO Bioscience -1,325.18% -470.79% -183.64%

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 9.70 -$116.15 million ($3.89) -33.65 INVO Bioscience $3.59 million 1.46 -$10.89 million ($0.90) -0.42

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.