AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.16.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,251.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

