AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,184. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

