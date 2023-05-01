Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.