Annovis Bio (ANVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $14.57 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Annovis Bio

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

