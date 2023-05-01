APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

APA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.85 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

