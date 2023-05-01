Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $523,949.36

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $523,949.36 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.