AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,210.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,220,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 552,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 609,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 382,447 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

