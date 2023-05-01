AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
AppHarvest Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,210.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
