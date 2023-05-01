Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 670,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 4.1 %

ARBE stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

