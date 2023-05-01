Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Up 19.5% in April

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 20,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 2,516,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,528. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

