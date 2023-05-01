ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $90.82. 45,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 263,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

