Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.20.

ACGL opened at $75.07 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

