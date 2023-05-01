Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 124834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

