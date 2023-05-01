Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.
Arcosa stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
