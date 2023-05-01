Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.