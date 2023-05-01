Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 140,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 451,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The firm has a market cap of $690.03 million, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,968 shares of company stock valued at $403,608 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

