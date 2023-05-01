Ark Price Down 2.8% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $53.54 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004355 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003305 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,647,750 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

