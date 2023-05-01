Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,264. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 670.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.