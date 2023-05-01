Arweave (AR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.26 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.42 or 0.00026736 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $247.92 million and $17.26 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,767.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00417006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00118329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.