Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 3M in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $15.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. 3,072,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 127.69% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

