Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Ashford has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AINC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
