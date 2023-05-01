Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $178.33. 33,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,241. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.35 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

