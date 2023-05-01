AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 215,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,910,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of $964.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

