AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.86) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £130 ($162.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.32 ($149.02).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON:AZN opened at £117.46 ($146.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £110.73. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.38) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($154.76). The stock has a market cap of £182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,295.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 14,844.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

