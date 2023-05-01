Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Atkore

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after buying an additional 394,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 516.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after buying an additional 186,123 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

