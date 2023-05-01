Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 697507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

