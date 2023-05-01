Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

