Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
