Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.13-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.82 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.91 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

