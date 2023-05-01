AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 4.3% Higher

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.71 and last traded at $137.38. 81,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 758,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

