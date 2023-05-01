Avalanche Price Down 1.3% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.00 or 0.00059629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.59 billion and $143.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 424,564,258 coins and its circulating supply is 328,501,538 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

