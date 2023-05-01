Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 5.1 %

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.74. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

