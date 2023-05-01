Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.85-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.48. The company had a trading volume of 747,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.29.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

