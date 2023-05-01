Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.75 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $899.58 million and $29.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.75 or 0.00027064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,632.13 or 1.00039563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.93496043 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $20,813,085.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

