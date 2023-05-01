AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

