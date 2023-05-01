AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.77 million.
AXT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. 333,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,002. The company has a market cap of $111.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.94.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AXT by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AXT by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXT by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
