Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 65,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

