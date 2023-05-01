Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,080,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 65,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $30,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

