Bank of America Increases Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $89.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWST opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

